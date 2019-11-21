Why did Liberman ignore the bereaved mother?

Woman whose daughter was murdered in terror attack tried to talk to Liberman about the importance of unity government, but he walked away.

האם השכולה פונה לליברמן

Meirav Hajaj, mother of Shir Hajaj who was murdered in a ramming attack in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, tried to speak with Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman at the Knesset, but he walked away.

Meirav was trying to convince Liberman not to join a minority government and to instead join a unity government without the predominantly Arab Joint List, and even tried to hand him a letter signed by 130 bereaved parents.

Vladimir Lubarsky, father of IDF fighter Ronen Lubarsky who was murdered about a year and a half ago during an operation in the Ramallah area, expressed concern about the political situation and the possibility of a narrow government being formed.

"In my opinion, it is a scandal that some representatives of the Arab party were not disqualified from running for the Knesset, so the mere talk of them being part of a coalition or government is unthinkable."

"I understand that politics sometimes involve games and we are not always told everything, but if you consider the essence of the matter, it's something that simply should not happen," he added.