France: We are committed to Israel's security

France urges Iran to refrain from destabilizing actions in Syria following IDF air strike on Iranian targets near Damascus.

France on Wednesday urged Iran to refrain from destabilizing actions in Syria and said it remained committed to Israel’s security.

“France reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing, according to Reuters.

“It reaffirms that there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis and stresses the need to avoid a dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East. It asks Iran to refrain from any destabilizing activity in Syria,” she added.

The comment came hours after Israel struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria in retaliation for rockets fired towards Israel a day earlier.

The attacks targeted the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian Armed Forces, including surface-to-air missiles, headquarters, weapons warehouses and military bases.

IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman told reporters on Wednesday morning that surface-to-air missile batteries, weapons warehouses, headquarters in the Damascus area and observation posts in the Golan were destroyed in the air strikes. Iranian headquarters and logistical bases in the Damascus area were attacked as well.