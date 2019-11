IDF video in honor of World Children's Day shows what Palestinian Arab children are put through.

The IDF on Wednesday published a video in honor of World Children’s Day, which is celebrated by the UN on the 20th of November.

Under the heading “Children deserve better”, the video depicts young Palestinian Arab children trying to provoke IDF soldiers and participating in violent border riots. It also shows footage from Hamas-run “summer camps” in which children are trained for terror purposes.