White House: EU ambassador's testimony exonerates Trump

The White House said on Wednesday that the testimony of US envoy Gordon Sondland during a House of Representatives’ impeachment hearing “completely exonerates” President Donald Trump.

“Though much of today’s testimony by Ambassador Sondland was related to his presumptions and beliefs, rather than hard facts, he testified to the fact that President Trump never told him that a White House meeting or the aid to Ukraine was tied to receiving a public statement from (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump himself earlier told reporters that the testimony from his EU Ambassador exonerated him, saying that "it's all over."

Addressing reporters as Sondland publicly testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee, Trump recounted a conversation he had with the ambassador and claimed that, "I just noticed one thing and I would say that means it's all over."

"'What do you want from Ukraine,' he asks me," Trump said, according to NBC News, holding a notebook and papers, appearing to read from a part of Sondland’s testimony. "'What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories.' This is Ambassador Sondland speaking to me, just happened, to which I turned off the television."

"And now here’s my response that he gave. Ready? Do you have the cameras rolling? ‘I want nothing. That’s what I want from Ukraine.'" Trump said, continuing to read from his notes. "I said it twice."

Sondland recounted a phone conversation during his testimony that he had with Trump in September, which Sondland characterized as "very short and abrupt" and said that Trump appeared to be "not in a good mood."

During his testimony, Sondland said that Trump repeated "I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo" on the call. Sondland also testified repeatedly that he understood that it was a Trump priority to have Ukraine announce investigations into former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

"[Rudy] Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelenskiy," Sondland told impeachment investigators. "Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President."

In his remarks on Wednesday, Trump also sought to distance himself from Sondland.

"I don't know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy, though," Trump added. "But I don't know him well. He was with other candidates, he actually supported other candidates, not me, came in late."

The impeachment proceedings against Trump were launched by the Democrats in the wake of the President’s controversial conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by the Bidens.

However, even if the impeachment is approved by the House of Representatives, it is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Monday that he cannot envision any scenario in which the Senate would vote to remove Trump from office.

Republicans, including McConnell, have slammed the House impeachment process, arguing that the president has not been allowed to defend himself in the inquiry.