Elections: Here we go again?

The President is going to inform the Speaker of the Knesset that he has no candidate to form a government

President Reuven Rivlin will tomorrow (Thursday) inform the Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein that 28 days have passed since Gantz has received the mandate to create a government, with no success.

From tomorrow, 61 MKs can request from the President to ask for a specific MK to form a new government, which must be concluded within 21 days. Once the President receives such a letter, he must inform the MK within 2 days that he has the mandate to create a new government.

In the case that no such letter is received within 21 days, the President must inform the Speaker and the Knesset will disperse and new elections will be called for 90 days hence.