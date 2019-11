Two new F35i fighters are the first to spearhead the new squadron

Today (Wednesday), two new F35i fighters landed in Nevatim Air Force base. These are the first two, that will lead the brand new 'Lions of the South' squadron.

The IDF commented,"they acquiring of the new aircraft is a clear representation of the strong relationship between Israel and the US. Israel is the only Air Force, outside of the US that are equipped with the F35i."