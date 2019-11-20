Netanyahu to Gantz: Let's have immediate, unconditional talks

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded Wednesday evening to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who returned the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin.
"Benny Gantz, I will not address all the outlandish things you said about me tonight and your failure to form a unity government. It's not because you insisted on breaking up the [right-wing] bloc. After all, as Aryeh Deri revealed, you yourself turned to the haredi parties and tried to coax them all in to join your [government]. You were ready to form a minority government with terrorist supporters who receive their guidance from Israel's enemies. So let's not tell stories," Netanyahu said.
He said a unity government is the only solution to the current political deadlock. "One thing you said is true, Israel needs a unity government. Everyone sees what we stand for today. We are in a campaign against Iran on different fronts. We must never lose a moment."
"I answer you as follows: I am ready, without preconditions, to enter into an immediate discourse with you this evening to form a unity government. If we go together - we will succeed," Netanyahu concluded.