Haley: If Israel is strong, the US is strong as well

Last night, the Iranian American Jewish Federation's (IAJF) held its annual gala in New York. The event featured a speech from guest of honor former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

During a one-on-one interview, Haley emphasized the importance of the steps and decisions Trump took during his presidency: "Leaving the Iran Deal was very important, as well as the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."

Haley also noted the important alliance with Israel, saying, "If Israel is strong, then the United States is strong."

The event was also attended by Consul General of Israel in New York, Ambassador Dani Dayan, who remarked: "In two weeks, the State of Israel will commemorate the anniversary of the Jewish expulsion from Arab countries and Iran. These are Jewish communities that have been uprooted, yet have been able to rebuild around the world and create a thriving legacy." Ambassador Dayan added: "We are committed to maintaining the unity of the Jewish community in the region and strengthening its ties with the State of Israel."

IAJF was established by the Iranian Jewish community in the New York area to promote community activity by addressing Jewish issues around the world. As an influential voice, IAJF works to empower the next generation of leaders by addressing education, social, and medical needs of Jews around the world.

Since 2002, IAJF has raised nearly $57 million dollars through its events. The proceeds are distributed to more than 200 organizations, mainly in Israel, that support IDF soldiers and their families, terror victims, hospitals, educational institutions, and many other organizations. IAJF also allocates funds for local and international support.