Danon: EU fights for Palestinians, preventing negotiations

The United Nations Security Council convened Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, with Israel's participation. European ambassadors have strongly criticized the US government's policy change regarding the legal status of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, attacked the European position, saying it hampers the prospects for resolving the conflict.

In a media stakeout before the discussion, the UK ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce, stood with her colleagues from Belgium, Germany, Poland, and France, and, speaking on behalf of the EU, said: "All settlements are illegal and hurt prospects for peace, as is in-line with UN Resolution 2334" and called on Israel to "cease all settlement activity."

In his remarks before the Council, the German Deputy Permanent Representative, Jurgen Schulz, said: “One of the main obstacles to a political settlement, remains the ongoing Israeli occupation and settlement building in the territories. We remain our opposition to settlements, which are illegal under international law and undermine any prospect” for peace.

Ambassador Danon responded to their criticism, saying: "When the international community tries to force its solution, it achieves the opposite effect. When Palestinians see that their battles are being fought for them, why would they agree to come to the negotiating table where they would have to compromise?"

"The automatic support of some European countries for the Palestinians has resulted in a propaganda campaign that starts in New York and ends in Ramallah. If you want to truly help, you must change your approach because your criticism is preventing direct negotiations," Danon continued.

He then observed that "there are two real obstacles to peace that must be prevented if we are ever to reach an agreement. The first is the Palestinian Authority’s incitement against Israel and the Jewish people. When an entire generation is taught in school that the State of Israel has no right to exist; when children are taught to idolize “martyrs” whose so called heroic acts are killing innocent people; when teachers demonize Jews – we are faced with a real obstacle to peace. The second real obstacle to peace is your attempt to determine the outcome of the negotiations before they have even started. The international community uses questionable legal tools trying to solve a political conflict."

Danon welcomed the change in US policy, saying that "this policy rights a historical wrong. Judea and Samaria are inseparable parts of the Jewish people’s homeland. This is not a recent development or claim, but a historical truth that will never again be denied."