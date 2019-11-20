Compensation for businesses whose produce is stamped in Europe

The Minister of Economy, Eli Cohen (Likud), assured that his Ministry will compensate those impacted by the EU law.

The European Union passed a law that all items made in Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, Golan Heights or East Jerusalem that are exported to the EU must be labeled clearly to their place of origin. This law will detrimentally affect the agriculture and food production located in these areas.

Cohen sent a letter to David Elhayani, chairman of Yesha Council ( an organization that represent the interest of the Jews who live in Judea and Samaria), "this law is historically, morally and ethically wrong."

"I assure you that I will work together will other government offices to rectify this law, highlighting the historical connection between the Jews and the land of Israel, especially Judea and Samaria. Any damage done by the EU, I will make sure that help and compensation will be ready."

Elhayani wrote in response; "we will not give in to European threats. I appreciate Minister Eli Cohen's involvement to help the standing of Israeli farmers. We will continue to grow food and export it throughout the globe."