'Liberman set up mines for us, but we must overcome them'

Ayelet Shaked calls on Likud, Blue and White to form unity government as time for formation of coalition government runs out.

New Right co-chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked on Wednesday called for efforts to establish a unity government, in light of Avigdor Liberman's statement that he would not join a Blue and White-led minority government or a narrow right-wing government.

At a meeting of the right-wing bloc Wednesday. Shaked said, "Every effort must be made to reach a unity government. It is true that Liberman has put some mines before us, but that does not mean that they cannot be dismantled or overcome."

"There is no doubt that quite a few citizens of the State of Israel want this camp to continue to lead the country. We need to do what we can together to find solutions and certainly try to avoid a third election campaign.

"Dragging the state into a third election system is political lawlessness and irresponsibility, particularly in light of the economic and security challenges we face," Shaked added.

"I think that's the only thing we will agree with Liberman on. He said that there are major economic and security challenges and that is why a government should be formed and not be drawn into a third election campaign," she concluded.