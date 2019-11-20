Netanyahu to Israel's enemies: Don't try us

In wake of the political developments, PM Netanyahu sent a message to Israel's enemies: "When it comes to security, we stand as one"

Prime Minister Netanyahu conveyed a message to Israel's enemies as he was speaking to members of the right wing 'bloc' of Knesset parties in wake of the recent political developments.

"As you know very well", Netanyahu said, "there are also threats for us to deal with. Look what happened last week in Gaza, and look at what we did yesterday in Syria".

"I have a message to our enemies", Netanyahu declared, "to all our enemies... those in Tehran, in Damascus, in Beirut and in Gaza. We may be in a transition government, but when it comes to the security of Israel - we stand together, unified as one".

"Don't be mistaken, and don't try us", the Prime Minister concluded.