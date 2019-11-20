Netanyahu: No community should be disqualified

PM at meeting of right-wing camp: 'We have historic opportunity to get things we only dreamed of. We must not lose another day,'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of the right-wing parties Wednesday following Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman's announcement that he would not join a government that includes either the haredi parties or the Arab parties.

"We have a historic window of opportunity to get things we could only dream of. We have the opportunity to set our borders and establish sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and other areas. We must not lose a day, we have lost a whole year. What is needed now is a unity government," Netanyahu said.

Sending a message to Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, Netanyahu said: "I want to say to Gantz - it's not too late. You still have the mandate. Let's sit down and announce another evening that we are establishing a national unity government. I call you, Benny Gantz, to let go of Lapid's veto."

Responding to Liberman's attacks on the haredi parties, Netanyahu said: "No public should be disqualified, not the haredim who are the meat of our flesh, neither Jews nor non-Jews. This partnership is a necessary thing, we are at a fateful moment - it is a historic crossroad."