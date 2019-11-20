Tags:impeachment
GOP Rep. Stefanik grills Vindman over Biden and Burisma
Rep. Elise Stefanik grills Lt. Col. Vindman about Hunter Biden's potential for conflict of interest due to his seat on the board of Burisma
Elise Stefanik
PHOTO: reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaGOP Rep. Stefanik grills Vindman over Biden and Burisma
GOP Rep. Stefanik grills Vindman over Biden and Burisma
Rep. Elise Stefanik grills Lt. Col. Vindman about Hunter Biden's potential for conflict of interest due to his seat on the board of Burisma
Elise Stefanik
PHOTO: reuters
Tags:impeachment
top