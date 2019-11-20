MKs from the haredi political parties strongly criticized Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman, who compared the haredi parties to the Joint Arab List, calling both part of "a true anti-Zionist axis."

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) stated: "We witnessed today a disgraceful and ugly horror show of 'Yvette' Liberman, full of ignorance and hatred, which would make the historic haters of the Jewish religion and the people of Israel proud. Unfortunately, it can be said that anti-Semitism was rediscovered today."

According to Litzman, at the same time that President Reuven Rivlin is calling for tolerance and an end to incitement, "today we see in the Knesset the monster of abysmal hatred which is unacceptable and illogical."

"Before he slanders the haredim by accusing them of anti-state activities, he should make a mental accounting of how he has cooperated with us over the years," he added.

"I urge Israel's public leaders to take responsibility before we reach a situation where haredim will be harmed by Liberman's harsh and ugly incitement."

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni rose to speak and said: "We do not recall such anti-Semitism in the Knesset before. Not even from Ahmad Tibi. Does this corrupt man know what we are doing?

"Who are you? Nothing," he declared.