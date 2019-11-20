Continuing in the path of our Patriarchs

The people of Hevron invite the public: "Take part in redeeming a new building in the city of our forefathers"

Don't miss your opportunity, click here to donate and be part of the purchase.

The 'Harchivi Mekom Aholech' organization works tirelessly to acquire new houses in Hevron, they have already succeeded in buying 4 separate buildings, and settling them with Jewish families. The name of the organization is the Hebrew words from the verse in Isaiah chapter 54: " Enlarge the place of thy tent, and let them stretch forth the curtains of thine habitations: spare not, lengthen thy cords, and strengthen thy stakes".

This Shabbat, Jews around the world will read about Abraham acquiring a burial ground for his wife, Sarah. In this spirit, 'Harchivi' are looking to acquire a new building, under the slogan "Abraham began it all. Now its our turn."

"We have an opportunity to buy a new building which will allow greater settlement and eventually we will have Jewish families living from Kiryat Arba until the lands of Yishai," said Rabbi Uzi Sherbaf, the director of 'Harchivi'.

"We are calling to all Jews, be part of this new home. The homes we have bought, have turned into new neighborhoods. Jewish families live in them and sounds of children are heard in the streets. Hevron has an ancient historical connection. Abraham started this connection with buying the Cave of the Partiachs, King David established it when he was crowned there and Jews lived in this city for hundreds of years until the Arab revolt of 1929."

"On this Shabbat, "Chayei Sarah" we will, together, redeem another home in Hevron. We are in the midst of negotiations and this is your opportunity to be part of this historical and nationalistic mission, to enlarge the Jewish hold in the city of the Patriarchs."

