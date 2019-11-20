Israeli and Russian security advisers meet

The two discussed Syria, Iran, and other topics related to Israeli-Russian relations.

Israel’s National Security Adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, met on Tuesday in Moscow with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev.

The two discussed the situation in Syria, the Iranian issue, and other topics related to Israeli-Russian relations.

The meeting was also attended by Russia's deputy foreign ministers, Mikhail Bogdanov and Sergei Vershinin, as well as by senior officials from the Ministry of Defense and the Russian army.

On the Israeli side, senior officers from the IDF, the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy in Russia, and other senior officials from the National Security Staff participated in the meeting.