Israelis ask: Anything but additional elections

Is there still a chance for a unity government or the right-wing coalition? Gil Hoffman discusses what can prevent another election.

Gil Hoffman explains why he doesn't believe Israel will be initiating an election for the third time in under a year. He reveals why he still thinks there is a chance for a unity government or a right-wing coalition to be formed by the December 11 deadline or a minority government backed by Arab legislators by Wednesday night's deadline. He goes into the different loopholes that remain that can help prevent another election.

Looking back on his tour around America and Canada, Gil explains why the people he met gave him hope for the future of the US-Israel relationship.