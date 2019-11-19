Jason Greenblatt joins Republican Jewish Coalition board

US President Donald Trump's former Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt has joined the Republican Jewish Coalition's board of directors.

RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman said: "Jason Greenblatt served our country admirably as an adviser to President Donald Trump and as someone passionately concerned for the security and peace of Israel. We commend his outstanding contributions to the US-Israel alliance and to the Trump Administration's efforts to develop a plan for a stable, peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Greenblatt said: "It's an honor for me to participate in the Republican Jewish Coalition, a respected organization that has done great work for over three decades. Republican leaders in DC and around the country know the tremendous value of the RJC's work. The RJC is building a strong grassroots network of dedicated activists who bring Republican ideals and ideas to to life in the Jewish community. I look forward to contributing to that cause."