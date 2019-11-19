At a government meeting about recent protests following the rise of fuel prices in Iran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that since the government cannot raise taxes or export more oil, it has to cut down on subsidies, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).
In a warning to the protesters, he said that his government would not tolerate riots and that the government has monitoring systems and cameras that enable it to identify cars and their drivers if roads are blocked.
Afghanistan, Iran
iStock