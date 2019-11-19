Unity contacts?

Later this evening, PM to meet with Blue and White Chairman at his Jerusalem bureau; Earlier, Gantz and Liberman meet in Tel Aviv.

President Reuven Rivlin this evening met at the President's House in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Likud negotiating team leaders Minister Yariv Levin and Minister Ze'ev Elkin.

The meeting took place after the two earlier had a meeting with the Blue and White negotiating team.

Earlier, Blue and White MK Benny Gantz met with Blue and White leadership partner Yair Lapid, and later Gantz is expected to meet in Blue and White offices in Tel Aviv with Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman.

The series of meetings is apparently in preparation for the crucial meeting scheduled for tonight at 22:00 between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz.

The meeting will be held in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, just more than a day before Gantz's mandate from the President almost a month ago for forming a government expires.

According to sources close to the negotiations, the possibility of forming a unity government according to the parameters set in the President's outline is subject to certain changes.

According to the same sources, for the first time since Gantz' receiving the mandate, there has been real negotiation between the parties during the last day, but apparently no breakthrough has been reached.

Tomorrow, midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, the legal mandate to form a government that President Rivlin gave Gantz will expire. If, during the next 21 days, no Knesset Member collects the required number of signatures, the State of Israel will go to elections.