'US corrects historic injustice on settlements'

Foreign Minister YIsrael Katz met with US Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates today at the Foreign Office in Jerusalem.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Katz acknowledged the historic American declaration of the legality of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The Minister noted that this important message corrects a historical injustice and serves as an appropriate response to the European Court of Justice's decision against Jewish settlement and the boycott campaign against the State of Israel.

The two also discussed regional developments. The minister addressed extensively the range of threats posed by Iran and its metastases to the region and the countries of the world, as well as the need to further intensify pressure on Iran. They also discussed the spectrum of opportunities for collaboration between the US and Israel.