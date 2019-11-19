Watch: Ex-envoy Jason Greenblatt meets Saudi blogger in Riyadh

During visit to Riyadh, Greenblatt meets with 'long-time Twitter friend' and Saudi blogger, Mohammed Saud.

Former White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt met with a Saudi blogger Tuesday morning on a train ride in Riyadh.

Greenblatt, one of the architects of the Trump administration’s yet-to-be-unveiled Middle East peace plan, met with Mohammed Saud, a prominent Saudi blogger who made news earlier this year with his visit to Israel, and his endorsement of right-wing and religious parties in Israel’s Knesset election.

“It’s great to meet you in person finally. I know we’ve been Twitter friends for a while, but I’m so glad to meet you. Continue your terrific work towards peace,” Greenblatt said in a brief video statement released by Saud via Twitter.

In a Hebrew tweet, Saud lauded Greenblatt, calling him an “amazing person who wants and is trying to bring peace” to the Middle East.

“I hope for peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, that Saudis will visit Israel, and Israelis will visit Saudi Arabia,” continued Saud. “God bless Israel and the US and Saudi Arabia.”