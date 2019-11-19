Physicians for Human Rights teaching at the Technion

Far-left group is now part of a course taught at the Technion, in Haifa.

The leaders of the far-left NGO, Physicians for Human Rights, are now lecturing in the faculty of medicine at the Technion on controversial matters. The lectures will be part of the course for fourth year students.

Hadas Ziv, head of ethics and education in the NGO will teach the students about the rights for health care in the face of racism and discrimination. Anat Litvin, director of the Department for Prisoners and Detainees, will teach 'the prisoner's right to health care.' Dr Zoe Gotzeit, director of the Department of Immigrants and Stateless Persons, will teach 'the stateless' right's for medical care.'

The main speaker will be Ran Goldstein, executive director of Physicians for Human Rights, 'what are doctor's jobs in the protection of human rights?'

Betzelmo, an opposing NGO, slammed the decision to include Physicians for Human Rights members as part of the course.

"This is madness. Physicians for Human Rights is not a medical organization but a political one whose purpose is to fight the 'occupation.' The organization has participated in BDS events, we demand the banning of these lectures or at least that they do not stay as mandatory."