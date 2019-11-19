Compromise deal offered to Liberman, haredi MKs

In bid to form a right-wing government, brokers offer compromise deal to Yisrael Beytenu and haredi parties to break ongoing deadlock.

Negotiators trying to cobble together a narrow right-wing government have put together a new compromise deal, offering the plan to Yisrael Beytenu and haredi lawmakers in a bid to resolve the ongoing dispute between the two sides, and pave the way for a new right-wing government.

According to a report by Reshet Bet Tuesday morning, officials working to broker a deal between Yisrael Beytenu and the haredi Shas and United Torah Judaism parties have offered a new compromise arrangement aimed at bringing both sides into a new right-wing government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Under the proposed compromise deal, the haredi parties would cede a number of powerful positions they have held since 2015, including the Interior Ministry portfolio, currently held by Shas chief Aryeh Deri, and leadership of the Knesset’s Finance Committee, currently held by UTJ MK Moshe Gafni.

In exchange for these concessions, Yisrael Beytenu would waive its demands for changes to the status quo on religion and state, including civil marriage, state-funded public transportation on the Sabbath, and tougher rules for yeshiva students seeking army exemptions.

The plan was released by Reshet Bet Tuesday, just ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman.

In preparation, Netanyahu met yesterday with the right-wing - religious bloc's leaders, discussing how far some would compromise in order to bring Lieberman into the fold.

The meeting comes less than two days before Blue and White chief Benny Gantz loses the mandate to form a new government, which expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.