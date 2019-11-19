Israel required to withhold a quarter billion shekels from PA

Israel will be required to withhold an extra quarter of a million shekels from the Palestinian Authority, after it was found that the PA transferred additional funds to jailed terrorists held by Israel and the families of dead terrorists.

Under Israeli law, any funds given to families of terrorists by the Palestinian Authority must be withheld from the taxes Israel collects for the PA.

In 2018, the PA payed half a billion shekels to terrorists locked up in Israeli's prisons, resulting in an equivalent cut in the amount of funds transferred by Israel to the PA. Now, it has been found that another 241 million was given to families of terrorists, obliging Israel to withhold a similar amount from tax transfers to the PA.

The law, that came into being in February 2019, concluded that "security officials will investigate all funds the PA pays to terrorists or their families. Any funds will automatically be detracted from money transferred."