Insurance company refuses to pay for house hit by Gaza rocket

Wolf family's home in Moshav Mishmeret was destroyed by a Hamas rocket, "the house isn't covered for damage from terror."

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Home hit by rocket
Home hit by rocket
Police Spokesperson

Family Wolf, from Mishmeret in the center if the country, are in the midst of a legal battle with Clal Insurance. Wolf lost their home after a direct hit by a rocket in March, fired by Hamas in Gaza.

The state has insurance covering people damaged by terrorist attacks or from security forces work. Wolf's house will be rebuilt in 2 months, the construction covered by the state. However, the state doesn't cover all of the contents.

Israel HaYom reported that family Wolf are covered by Clal Insurance on a number of different policies, including contents of a property. The family has approached Clal, but their claim was declined, as the family did not have insurance against terror.

Clal Insurance responded; "We apologize for the distress caused to the client, but Clal would like to stress that it sent a new insurance policy highlighting all the possible policies possible, including a policy to cover terror. The client was not interested in adding terror attacks to his insurance and renewed last year's insurance with no change."

