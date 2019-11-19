Insurance company refuses to pay for house hit by Gaza rocket

Wolf family's home in Moshav Mishmeret was destroyed by a Hamas rocket, "the house isn't covered for damage from terror."

Family Wolf, from Mishmeret in the center if the country, are in the midst of a legal battle with Clal Insurance. Wolf lost their home after a direct hit by a rocket in March, fired by Hamas in Gaza.

The state has insurance covering people damaged by terrorist attacks or from security forces work. Wolf's house will be rebuilt in 2 months, the construction covered by the state. However, the state doesn't cover all of the contents.

Israel HaYom reported that family Wolf are covered by Clal Insurance on a number of different policies, including contents of a property. The family has approached Clal, but their claim was declined, as the family did not have insurance against terror.

Clal Insurance responded; "We apologize for the distress caused to the client, but Clal would like to stress that it sent a new insurance policy highlighting all the possible policies possible, including a policy to cover terror. The client was not interested in adding terror attacks to his insurance and renewed last year's insurance with no change."