OU applauds US policy change on Judea and Samaria

Orthodox Union welcomes statement that Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria are not inconsistent with international law.

The Orthodox Union, the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, on Monday applauded the United States Government’s statement that Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria are not inconsistent with international law.

OU President Mark (Moishe) Bane stated, “We thank Secretary Pompeo and the Trump Administration for righting this wrong impression left by some prior Administrations that improperly classified these Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.”

OU Executive Director for Public Policy Nathan Diament stated, “This important policy statement has been necessary since the prior Administration and serves as a testament to the United States’ support of Israel, its most important ally in the Middle East.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier on Monday spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump following Pompeo's statement.

Netanyahu thanked President Trump and told him he had corrected a historic injustice, and that someone had to tell the simple truth and he did that, as he had done in recognizing the Golan Heights and in the relocation of US the embassy to Jerusalem.

"We are not in a foreign country, this has been our homeland for over 3000 years. The reason why we are called 'Jews' is because we came from here, from Judea. It does not prevent negotiations, on the contrary - it promotes peace because it is impossible to build true peace based on lies," said Netanyahu.