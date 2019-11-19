Cruz praises Pompeo announcement on Judea and Samaria

Texas Senator: It’s up to our Israeli allies to make their own decisions about what to do with their territories.

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Monday praised the Trump administration’s announcement that the US no longer considers Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria to be contrary to international law.

“For too long, the United States has been slow to acknowledge the basic reality that our Israeli allies have sovereignty over their territories, and today the administration took steps to right that wrong. It’s up to our Israeli allies to make their own decisions about what to do with their territories,” Cruz said in a statement.

“Today’s decision also takes another step in reversing the disgraceful legacy of the Obama administration and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334. That resolution falsely denied Israel’s sovereignty over its territories, including the Jewish Quarter and Old City of Jerusalem, and called on all UN states to do the same. I have long pushed for policies that demonstrate to the world that the United States considers Resolution 2334 null and void, and the Trump administration has taken several such steps, including by moving our embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Today’s announcement is another welcome move discarding that shameful resolution,” he continued.

Cruz has long called for the United States to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, as well as Israel’s sovereignty over its territories, including the Golan Heights. Sen. Cruz attended the opening ceremony of the United States’ embassy in Jerusalem.