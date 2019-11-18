Country leaders attend Director's Brit at President's house

President Reuben Rivlin served as Sandek in the circumcision ceremony today for the son of the President's House's Director Harel Tobi and his wife Sharon.

The event, which took place in Jerusalem, was attended by many ministers and Knesset Members, including Minister Ze'ev Elkin, Minister Eli Cohen, and Minister Gila Gamliel.

Also present were Government Secretary Tzahi Braverman, Vice President of the Supreme Court Hanan Meltzer, Kedumim Council head Hananal Dorani, Yesha Council Director Yigal Dalmoney, Gush Etzion Council head Shlomo Ne'man, Efrat Council head Oded Ravivi, and Chairman of the National Bank Board of Directors Dr. Samir Hajj Yihya.

Harel Toby himself performed the circumcision while the baby, who was named Roi, was placed in the hands of the President.

At the end of the ceremony, the President remained on Elijah the Prophet's chair for a long time and bestowed blessings on all who asked him.