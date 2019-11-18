'Fight against BDS starts from within'

Nationalist activist replies after former Israeli ambassadors call on EU to ban products from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Im Tirtzu CEO Alon Shwarzer called on Israeli institutions to shun a group of Israeli students who wrote a letter calling on the European Union to boycott all goods which come from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Israeli academics who sign the boycott petition against Israel make a living at the expense of the Israeli taxpayer they defame and call to boycott," Shwartzer stated.

"The academic fight against BDS must be directed first and foremost to those who promote boycotts on the inside. Therefore, just as Bar Ilan University has convened a lecturer's disciplinary hearing due to a controversial statement, we call upon institutions where the lecturers call for a boycott to summon the lecturers before their immediate dismissal."

Shwartzer responded to a letter published in the Guardian last week by a group which includes former Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe Ilan Baruch, former Attorney General Professor Michael Ben-Yair, Vice-president of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, Israel Prize recipient Professor David Harel, and other former ambassadors, politicians, and academics.

The letter read: "Israeli settlements are the leading cause of human rights violations against Palestinians, and settlement expansion is destroying the possibility of a two-state solution. By banning goods that originate in Israeli settlements, Europe would help support the differentiation between Israel per se and settlements in the occupied territories."