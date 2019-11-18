Bennett: We will not get a fourth chance at Jewish sovereignty

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday with members of the General Staff Forum, headed by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Minister Bennett decided last week to go directly into office, without ceremony and without the guard of honor, to immediately approach the significant challenges that lie ahead for the State of Israel.

At the opening of his speech, the Minister thanked the IDF commanders and said "Thank you for so many years, in which everyone who sits here contributes to the most important thing: the existence of the Jewish state and the Jewish people in Israel. I come here in awe, there's a lot to learn."

"The core of the Jewish people's existence is the unity and soul of Israel is the debate, we are a good people and so it is good. In my opinion, it is good to hear second opinions. I am glad that there are haredi, religious, secular, right and left here, I wouldn't want it any other way. The debate is what's good for Israel.

"We will not get a fourth chance. We had a Jewish state in this country that survived as a sovereign and unified state 80 years in its firsts year and in the 81st year of that state, because of ego, sector and tribalism, we split. We had a second chance the Second Temple period. For 73 years we acted as a sovereign and united state, and again, myopia, tribalism and sectors brought about the loss of sovereignty first and later the destruction. We are now in the eighth decade of the third opportunity. The common denominator for everyone who sits here is that we intend to get through this decade, and the hundreds and thousands, and live here with the eternity of Israel.

"I trust you, the Chief of Staff, and you, the members of the General Staff, and the IDF Commanders absolutely. I think the competence level of the IDF and the General Staff is very high. My impression is that you are attentive, I have not seen anyone who just comes with complaints

"The situation in all sectors is very complex and full of threats, but also full of tremendous opportunities.

"The only way our enemies can overcome us is to give us a sense that we do not deserve to live in this country, to lose the power of faith in the justice of our path. Chief of Staff, I know that it is very deep in what you are striving for.

"The IDF's mission is to uphold the Jewish State's eternal presence in the Land of Israel, along with our values ​​and heritage."