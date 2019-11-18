Liberman: 'We want a national unity government'

Yisrael Beytenu chair says any government other than a unity government 'will have a hard time functioning.'

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, spoke on Monday about the ongoing coalition negotiations.

In a party meeting, he said: "We want a national unity government. We don't need to search with a flashlight. There are no other intentions. Any other government will have difficulty functioning."

"A narrow government is a disaster," Liberman emphasized. "I want a unity government. I'm not willing to talk about anything other than a unity government."

"Our efforts are not forever, they are only until Wednesday at noon. If by then we have not reached a basic agreement and signed on an initial document - it's each man for himself."

MK Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, was tapped last month to form a government. He was given a period of 28 days to complete the task, with no option to extend the period. If Gantz fails to form a coalition by midnight on Thursday morning, there will be a two-week period in which any MK can attempt to gather 61 signatures and form a government.

If no one succeeds, Israel will have no choice but to hold new elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Yisrael Beytenu was on the brink of an agreement with the Blue and White party, and on Saturday, it was reported that Liberman had given the green light to a minority government supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List.