Agreements between Liberman and Gantz revealed

Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu, set to sign coalition agreement including list of laws opposed by haredi parties.

Dramatic and far-reaching agreements have been made between MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party and the larger Blue and White party chaired by MK Benny Gantz.

On Monday afternoon, News 12 revealed the agreements, which focus on the issues of religion and state,and which are set to be included in the coalition agreements between the parties.

The parties' negotiating teams agreed, among other things, to pass legislation allowing municipal rabbis to open Jewish courts for conversion, which will not be supervised by the government conversion system.

They also agreed to fully implement the Western Wall Plan, allow civil marriage, and pass the Draft Law in its original version.

In addition, the agreement states that the Supermarkets Law will be canceled, and there will be regular public transportation on Shabbat (the Sabbath) in any municipalities interested in it.

The agreement has not yet been signed.

Meanwhile, the haredi parties claim that the Blue and White also presented them with far-reaching offers.