'Liberman started to hold open and serious talks with us'

MK Miki Zohar says there's 'progress' in talks between PM Netanyahu and MK Liberman, Blue and White isn't interested in unity government.

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) believes significant progress has been made in talks between his party and MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party - both because of the "good" meeting between Israeli Prime MInister Binyamin Netanyahu and Liberman, and because of Netanyahu's Sunday night speech.

Speaking to Channel 12 on Monday morning, Zohar said progress could be identified from Netanyahu's speech, in which he "did not say a bad word about Liberman, and I congratulate him for that."

"I think that this is the path to the formation of a government, that Liberman be with us for open and serious discussions. Only through him can we prevent elections," Zohar said, adding that he was not present at the meeting between Netayahu and Liberman, but that the voices emanating from the room told of a serious and on-topic discussion which could bring about the formation of a unity government or a right-wing government.

Zohar also said that the possibility that Liberman will return to the right-wing bloc "cannot be ruled out." According to him, Liberman understands that the Blue and White party does not intend to form a unity government, but rather a narrow left-wing government or a minority government - nothing else.

"They're not interested in the security consequences for the State, and Liberman recognizes this," he said.

Zohar also said he does not believe there will be another round of elections, but in order for that to happen, the haredi parties may have to compromise a bit, such as on the issue of the Draft Law.

"The opposition isn't good - not for the haredi public and not for the Israeli right," he concluded.