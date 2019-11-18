10 shot at family gathering in California

Multiple fatalities at mass-shooting at backyard gathering at home in Fresno, California.

Ten people were shot in a mass-shooting incident at a backyard party in Fresno, in California's Central Valley, Sunday night.

Authorities say there are multiple fatalities, with others listed in critical condition at area hospitals. CNN reported that four people have been declared dead in the shooting.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid said the four victims killed in the shooting were between the ages of 25 and 30.

Five others are reported to have serious but non-threatening wounds, while a sixth suffered a graze wound.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:00 p.m. at a family gathering in southeast Fresno, while family and friends watched a football game in the backyard of a private residence, KSEE reported. One or more people snuck into the property and opened fire. Some 35 people were present at the family gathering when the shooting began.