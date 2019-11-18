Likud minister: 'Integrate Arab candidates and MKs into Likud'

Min, Erdan says operation to collect illegal weapons more successful than before, urges integration of Arab candidates into Likud party.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) urged the Likud party to include more Arab members, "so that the Arab public will feel that they have representation in the Likud as well."

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Erdan explained that investment and creating opportunities for Arab youth in Israel will reduce the chance that they will be incited against the State. He also mentioned the efforts to collect illegal weapons held by the Arab public, noting that the current operation - which began last week - is succeeding more than previous attempts did.

The Arab public holds hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons, Erdan emphasized.

"This time, unlike the last operation, there was much more willingness to comply, other than the place where violence is highest - the localities in Wadi Ara (near Haifa - ed.)," Erdan said.

According to him, Israel Police said the reason is the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel's negative influence.

"Even if the operation fails, I see this as my obligation, because it raises awareness of the issue," he said.

Regarding the political tension surrounding the deadline for MK Benny Gantz (Blue and White) to form a government or admit failure, Erdan said: "I am completely against boycotts. There's no reason Gantz and his friends should force us to leave legitimate parties outside a government. These parties have a voting public and they aren't against the State of Israel as the Jewish nation's state."

The legitimacy of a minority government will be questionable, he said, adding that Blue and White has not yet tried to sit with the Likud and solve major issues.