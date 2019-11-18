'Strong settlement - only with a right-wing government'

'התיישבות חזקה, רק עם ממשלה ימנית'

David Elhayani, chairman of the Yesha Council, on Sunday participated in the Likud “emergency conference” which was called to protest the possible establishment of a left-wing government supported by the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

“My message is this: A strong settlement enterprise means only a right-wing government. And if there’s no right-wing government and the alternative is a unity government, then a unity government. This is the only way to save the settlement. A narrow government supported by the Arabs means the freezing of the settlement,” said Elhayani.

“I think it is wrong to join a government joined by the Arabs, the ones who came out against IDF soldiers, the ones who speak out against government policy, who are anti-Zionists. We must not lend a hand to that. It’s not a political game. There are red lines that cannot be crossed,” he continued.

Asked if the settlement enterprise supports Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu all the way, Elhayani replied, “I have no doubt that most of the residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley support a right-wing government headed by Netanyahu. What has happened over the last 10 years is proof of that. The settlement enterprise in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley has developed, there are more residents, quality of life has improved. There’s no reason in the world for a narrow government.”