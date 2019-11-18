'Decisive days for the Land of Israel'

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Sunday visited the town of Ofra in the Binyamin region as a guest of Israel Gantz, head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

The tour began at the Lev Binyamin Complex, which encourages integration of people with special needs into the community, continued with an observation of the Ofra region from the ruins of Amona and concluded at the secretariat of the town, where Akunis received a certificate of appreciation for his great contribution to settlement throughout Judea and Samaria.

The tour included Ofra secretary Sami Karasenti, the head of Igud Arim Judea and Samaria Yitzhak Meir, members of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council and Ofra residents.

Minister Akunis praised the activities of the council for strengthening the settlement enterprise and noted the investment of his ministry in the educational and community institutions in the Binyamin region.

Akunis also addressed the complex political situation and expressed concern over the possibility that a leftist government supported by the Arab parties will be formed this week.

"We are in a crucial time period in the right-wing bloc, there is a real threat that a minority government that is dangerous to the Land of Israel will be established," said the Science and Technology Minister.