Pelosi: Trump can testify in impeachment process

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview which aired Sunday that US President Donald Trump is welcome to testify before the Intelligence Committee that is leading the impeachment inquiry against him.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants -- if he wants to take the oath of office or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case,” Pelosi told CBS’s “Face the Nation” in the interview, which was recorded on Friday.

At the same time she vowed to protect the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry of the president’s actions vis-à-vis Ukraine.

Trump and Republicans in Congress have demanded that the whistle-blower be compelled to testify so that the president knows who made the accusations.

“I will make sure he does not intimidate the whistle-blower. This is really important, especially when it comes to intelligence, that someone who would be courageous enough to point out truth to power and then through the filter of a Trump-appointed inspector general who found it of urgent concern...and then took it to the next steps,” stressed Pelosi.

Later on Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed Pelosi’s comments on Trump testifying, urging the President not to voice his concerns about the impeachment hearings on Twitter but instead appear before Congress to testify.

"I think the hearings have brought up many many troubling allegations. And this morning Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to come testify, and I think her invitation is correct. If Donald Trump doesn't agree with what he's hearing, doesn't like what he's hearing, he shouldn't tweet. He should come to the committee and testify under oath and he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath," Schumer said at an unrelated news conference in New York City, according to CNN.

"When Donald Trump refuses to come to the committee, now that Speaker Pelosi has invited him, when he doesn't let all the people around him come before the committee, you've got to ask the question: What is he hiding? What is he afraid to confront what these people have said?" he added.

The impeachment proceedings against Trump were launched by the Democrats in the wake of the President’s controversial conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.