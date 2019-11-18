Tags:ILTV
Supporting the elderly who live near Gaza
What is done for the elderly community when they are at risk of being hit by missiles? ILTV drove south to find out.
Supporting the elderly who live near Gaza
ILTV
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYSupporting the elderly who live near Gaza
Supporting the elderly who live near Gaza
What is done for the elderly community when they are at risk of being hit by missiles? ILTV drove south to find out.
Supporting the elderly who live near Gaza
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
top