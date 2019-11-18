Watch: Mother surprises soldier son

Logan Brenner made Aliyah to Israel from the US to enlist in the IDF. At ceremony concluding 8-month course he was surprised by his mother.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

The moving meeting between mother and son
IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Posted on the Facebook page of Channel 13. Logan Brenner made Aliyah to Israel as part of Garin Tzabar.

