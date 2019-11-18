

Watch: Mother surprises soldier son Logan Brenner made Aliyah to Israel from the US to enlist in the IDF. At ceremony concluding 8-month course he was surprised by his mother. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF Spokesperson's Unit The moving meeting between mother and son לוגן עלה ארצה והתגייס - אמא הפתיעה אותו בטקס Posted on the Facebook page of Channel 13. Logan Brenner made Aliyah to Israel as part of Garin Tzabar.





