A-G requests additional checks in Case 4000

Report: Mandelblit asked to re-examine publications on Walla! website and correspondence between PM's associates and the site's owner.

Additional checks were carried out in recent days in Case 4000 (Walla-Bezeq), in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is suspected of bribery, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ordered a re-examination of the publications on the Walla! news website, as well as the correspondences between Netanyahu's relatives and the owner and CEO of the site.

These matters have been examined in the past and have been mentioned in the allegations, but the Prime Minister's defense attorneys argued at the hearing that there is no sure connection between the publications on the site and the correspondence. Therefore, the subject was re-examined by the investigations.

This is an unusual move at this stage and likely means that Mandelblit will make a decision in the case shortly, noted Kan 11 News.

Earlier in the day, Kan 11 News reported that political officials who had spoken to the Prime Minister's associates are claiming that his lawyers had unequivocally recommended that he lead towards another election campaign. This is due to the thinking that such a move will give Netanyahu much more time to deal with and prepare for the trials in his cases.