El Al flight diverted to Athens due to unruly passenger

Plane traveling from Israel to Berlin makes unplanned landing in Athens where unruly passenger arrested by local police.

An El Al flight traveling from Ben Gurion Airport to Berlin, Germany, had to make an unscheduled landing in Athens on Sunday, after a Polish passenger smoked in a toilet and acted in a disorderly fashion.

The flight attendants on flight LY2373 asked the passenger to stop smoking in the toilet, but he cursed them and was unruly.

Upon landing in Athens, Greek police entered the plane and took the passenger for interrogation. The plane then took off for the German capital.

El Al said, "An El Al flight to Berlin was forced to land in Athens in order to take off a foreign national who was smoking during the flight and did not obey the instructions of the crew. The flight landed in Athens and the local police arrested the passenger. The flight then continued to Berlin."