'A unity government can still be established'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz to resume talks towards the establishment of a unity government.

During a visit to Israeli towns near the Gaza border Sunday, President Rivlin urged the Likud and Blue and White party to renew coalition talks ahead of this week’s deadline for the establishment of a new government. If no government is formed by the deadline, Gantz will be forced to return the mandate to Rivlin, or request an extension.

“Enough! We do not need another round of elections. Do the right thing and come back. I call on both Likud and Kachol Lavan to get a grip and understand that the people do not want more elections. They have had enough of elections,” Rivlin said during the visit Sunday.

“You are the representatives of the sovereign, but never forget – the people is the sovereign. The people which holds all the views in Israel. We were together, we are destined to be together and we will be together.”

The president claimed that the primary barrier thus far to the establishment of a unity government has been ‘personal’, rather than ideological, and that it was still possible to bridge the gap.

“I believe it is possible to form a government. The gaps are more personal than they are ideological, conceptual, political or to do with the needs of the state. Israel’s leaders must understand that the people of Israel come first.”

"The people sees that nothing new will come out of another round of elections. There is no argument over ideas. That argument has already been had. We need a government that can function and decide on issues where the two main parties can agree on an outline of policies, and then resolve the sensitive issues facing this leader or another regarding his future. We must break out of the restraints of personality and understand that we were elected as leaders to deal with the people’s future. The people knows which way it is going and supports the leadership whenever it knows what the goal is.”