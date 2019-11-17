Hadar Goldin's parents meet Netanyahu

Parents of soldier held by Hamas in Gaza: Nothing has been done to bring our son home for over 5 years.

Leah and Simcha Goldin, the parents of missing soldier Hadar Goldin, will meet Sunday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The meeting will place against the backdrop of fighting with Gaza in recent days, and over the past two weeks, the Goldin family, directly and through its legal advisers, appealed the Israeli government's decision to return the body of a Hamas terrorist to Gaza and released a live terrorist who entered Israeli territory over a year ago.

The family noted that after the return of the body and the live terrorist, Hamas held victory parades in Gaza.

The Goldin family said, "After 5 years and 4 months that nothing really has been done. We expect to hear from Netanyahu when he will return the soldiers and civilians who are in the hands of Hamas."

Hadar was kidnapped during a cease-fire by Hamas, and any other ceasefire that the Israeli government concludes without answering the soldiers is the continued abandonment of the soldiers, Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Sergeant Oron Shaul, by the enemy," the family added.