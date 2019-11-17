Operation to confiscate illegal arms in Arab communities

Not all the local Arab leadership is cooperating with the operation

After waves of violence in Arab towns across the country and call by Arab MKs and local leaders to put an end to the amount of illegal firearms in these communities the Ministry of Public Security announced an operation to collect these firearms.

However despite the promise that any people turning in firearms will not be prosecuted, some of the municipal leaders are not cooperating with this operation, including Umm al-Fahm,one of the larger Arab towns in Israel.

According to Yisrael HaYom, out of the 101 Arab municipalities, 12 refused to participate.