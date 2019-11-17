"25 terrorist would still be alive"

Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett warned this morning (Sunday) against minority government supported by the Arab parties. "If this government would have been supported by the Joint List then the 25 terrorists killed this week would still be alive."

"Those MKs (members of Knesset) would say it would be murder. I call to Gantz not to allow this to happen, a unity government must be formed."

Benny Gantz's mandate to create a coalition will end on Wednesday, yesterday he met the President for half an hour to update him on the negotiation progress.