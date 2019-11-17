Hamas leader visits family of eliminated Islamic Jihad leader

Ismail Haniyeh pays condolence visit to family of Islamic Jihad leader eliminated by Israel: Our partnership cannot be dismantled.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata who was eliminated by Israel on Tuesday.

“We will not compromise the blood of our martyrs and leaders,” Haniyeh said during the visit, according to Yediot Aharonot.

“We have a partnership which cannot be dismantled. This round of fighting is not the last, and the score with the enemy is not settled," he declared.

Haniyeh’s visit comes a day after Hamas officials who paid a condolence call to Abu al-Ata’s family were turned away using violence. The incident was meant to send a message to the Hamas officials that they were not welcome due to the fact that they did not take part in the last round of escalation.

Islamic Jihad responded to the Abu al-Ata’s elimination by firing hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilians before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Overnight Friday, the Hamas terror group fired two rockets at Be'er Sheva. In response, IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza.