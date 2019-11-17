Jordan's King visits enclave evacuated by Israel

King Abdullah II and his son visit the enclave of Tzofar after expiration of lease to Israel.

Jordanian King Abdullah II and his son, Crown Prince Hussein, on Saturday visited the enclave of Tzofar (Al Ghamr in Arabic), one of the two enclaves evacuated by Israel this week after its 25-year lease on the land expired.

According to the Jordan Times, King Abdullah was also accompanied by his chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy. They were received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and a number of senior army officers.

During the visit, King Abdullah was briefed on the historical, geographic and strategic importance of the area.

Under the 1994 peace agreement between Israel and Jordan, Tzofar a second enclave, Naharayim, were leased to Israel for 25 years, allowing the Israeli farmers living in the enclave to continue managing their farms.

Last year, the Hashemite Kingdom announced that it wanted to terminate the lease agreement and take over the two enclaves. As of last Sunday, Jordan barred Israeli farmers from entering Naharayim.

King Abdullah and his son visited Naharayim by helicopter last Monday.